Zensar Tech Q1 PAT slips 9% QoQ to Rs 158 cr

Zensar Technologies reported 8.88% decreased in consolidated net profit to Rs 157.9 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 173.3 crore in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 4.74% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,288.1 crore in Q1 FY25. On year on year (YoY) basis, the IT firms net profit fell 9.96% while revenue grew 4.96% in Q1 FY25. Profit before tax stood at Rs 209.7 crore crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024, registered growth 8.26% QoQ EBITDA stood at Rs 196.1 crore in Q1 FY25, down 3.4% QoQ and 14.8% YoY. EBITDA margin declined to 15.2% in Q1 FY25 as against 16.5% recorded in Q4 FY24 and 18.7% reported in Q1 FY24.

In Q1 FY25, the company reported revenue of $154.4 million, sequential QoQ growth of 4.2% in reported currency and 4.3% in constant currency.

US region reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 6.5% in reported currency and 6.6% in constant currency.

Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) reported a sequential QoQ services revenue growth of 6.8% in both reported and constant currency.

Manufacturing and Consumer Services reported a sequential QoQ service revenue growth of 2.4% in reported currency and 2.7% in constant currency.

The company reported net cash of $280.9 million at the end of Q1FY25, QoQ growth of 7.3%.

Manish Tandon, CEO and managing director, Zensar, said, Our unwavering commitment to engineering excellence, customer experience, and client engagement helped us deliver strong results in Q1FY25. We recorded growth in overall company revenue driven by sequential growth across all our verticals.

Buoyed by our strong customer experience score and with the help of key strategic investments, we continue to deepen our engagement to drive greater value for our customers, stakeholders and employees alike.

Further, He stated Our disciplined approach on execution helped us to improve cash and cash equivalents to $280.9M, QoQ addition of 19.2M. Sequentially, we have improved our DSO by 1 day to 72 days. Our order book stood at $154.0M and PAT at 12.3% for the quarter.

We continue to stay focused on growth & cost optimization to maintain robust Financial Performance.

Zensar Technologies is a globally focused software and services company spread across eighteen countries across the world. Zensar provides endtoend services from IT development to Business Process Outsourcing, from consulting to implementation. The company is headquartered in Pune, India, our 10,300+ employees work across 30+ locations, including San Jose, Seattle, Princeton, Cape Town, London, Singapore, and Mexico City.

The scrip rose 1.76% to Rs 761.55 on the BSE.

