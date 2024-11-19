Business Standard
China Shanghai composite index rallies 0.67%

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Equity markets in Asia closed on a positive note on Tuesday amidst growing hopes of more stimulus measures and expectations from the rate review by the Peoples Bank of China due on Wednesday. Australia's S&P/ASX200 touched an all-time high. Markets also cheered the global easing in bond yields.

China's Shanghai Composite Index rallied 0.67 percent to finish trading at 3,346.01. The day's trading ranged between 3,346.76 and 3,284.13. The Shenzhen Component Index jumped 1.9 percent to close at 10,743.84.

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

