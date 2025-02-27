Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 04:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China Shanghai composite index rise 0.23%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian shares ended mixed on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump floated a 25 percent "reciprocal" tariff on European cars and other goods and signaled another month-long extension for looming levies on Canada and Mexico.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick clarified that the "big transaction" would be April 2, but the "fentanyl-related" tariffs would be re-evaluated at the end of the 30-day pause on March 4, stoking uncertainty.

China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.23 percent to 3,388.06 after a choppy session as investors braced for the National People's Congress next week.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.29 percent to 23,718.29 as a tech-driven rally took a breather following Nvidia's upbeat earnings forecast and amid concerns over U.S. tariffs on semiconductor chips and key exports.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

