Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies collaborates with AWS to offer advance GPU and AI services

Orient Technologies collaborates with AWS to offer advance GPU and AI services

Image

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Orient Technologies announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) India to offer advanced GPU and AI services. By leveraging AWS's cutting-edge GPU chips, AI services, and expansive ecosystem, Orient Technologies is committed to accelerating AI development and enabling India to create world-class technology. With a strong foundation of trust, collaboration, and excellence, Orient Technologies continues to evolve, empowering businesses to harness AI's potential and drive meaningful progress.

Speaking on the collaboration Umesh Shah, Director, Orient Technologies said, Orient Technologies is excited to be part of this transformative journey and looks forward to harnessing AWS's powerful tools and services to shape the future of AI in India. We are also proud to collaborate with MeitY in supporting mission-critical infrastructure across various national initiatives. With AWS's support, we are poised to play a pivotal role in advancing IndiaAI mission and driving large-scale AI deployment and global innovation. Together, we are dedicated to position India as a global AI leader and drive innovation that will benefit businesses and communities alike. Our continued engagement with MeitY reinforces our expertise in managing large-scale digital infrastructure. We remain dedicated to enabling secure and resilient technology solutions for India's digital future.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Unicommerce announces technology integration with Blinkit

Unicommerce announces technology integration with Blinkit

Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Capital SFB slips after director resigns

Rikhav Securities hits the floor after CFO Hemant Hasmukh Shah resigns

Rikhav Securities hits the floor after CFO Hemant Hasmukh Shah resigns

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions wins $3.20 million contract from US-based client

Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Australian Premium Solar (India) bags order worth Rs 14 cr from TREDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon