China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,976.30 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.60 percent to 17,727.98 due to concerns over a further escalation in geopolitical conflicts if Donald Trump wins the White House again in November.

The dollar rebounded after a recent streak of losses and gold nudged higher toward record highs while oil extended losses on worries about Chinese demand.