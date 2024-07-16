Angel One Q1 PAT rises 32% YoY to Rs 293 cr in FY25

Angel One reported 32.56% jumped in consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) to Rs 292.73 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 220.82 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

On quarter on quarter (QoQ) basis, the companys net profit declined 13.88% and total income grew 3.79% in Q1 FY25.

Total income climbed 73.85% to Rs 1,410.1 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 811.07 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 396.83 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 33.74% YoY, while 13.50% declined QoQ.

Consolidated earnings before depreciation, amortization, & taxes (EBDAT) in Q1FY24 stood at Rs 419.40 crore (up 37.23% YoY and down 11.79% QoQ). EBDAT margin came in at 32% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 47% recorded in Q1 FY24 and 39% posted in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, 2.6 million clients added, up 94.8% YoY and down 10.5% QoQ and. Total client base stood at 24.7 million, a growth of 64.2% YoY and 11.2% on QoQ.

On notional basis, average daily turnover (ADTO) stood Rs 4,38,000 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 4.44 crore posted in Q4 FY24, a de-growth of 1.3% on QoQ basis.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman & managing director, said, Angel One remains at the forefront of Indias fintech evolution as we consistently emphasize on deepening adoption and play a pivotal role in shaping digital enablement of financial products and services, thus empowering Indias youth in their wealth creation journey.

Growing client base to nearly 25 million, sustained healthy order run rate at over 460 million, high average daily turnover at nearly Rs 44 trillion, expanding share in Indias demat accounts, NSE active client base and overall retail equity turnover reflects the strength of our platform and its execution capabilities. A testament of our product diversification is the achievement of newer milestones achieved in Mutual Fund distribution, as we registered over half a million unique SIPs in June 2024. We will continue with our persistent efforts to prime client experience and benefit from the unprecedented growth opportunity.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the re appointment of Dinesh Thakkar as chairman and managing director for a further period of five years with effect from 1 January 2025.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stock broking house in India, in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides broking and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The broking and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and network of authorized persons.

The scrip shed 0.29% to currently trade at Rs 2,270.85 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations jumped 74.05% YoY to Rs 1,405.45 crore in Q1 FY25.