Japan Stocks End Slightly Higher

Jul 16 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Asian stocks fluctuated before ending mixed on Tuesday despite a blistering rally on Wall Street overnight.
Japanese markets ended slightly higher, with the Nikkei average rising 0.20 percent to 41,275.08 as traders returned to their desks after a holiday the previous day. The broader Topix index settled 0.34 percent higher at 2,904.50.
A weak yen lifted some export-oriented shares. Defense-related shares also surged, with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Kawasaki Heavy Industries climbing 5 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.
Japan's tertiary activity index declined unexpectedly in May after rebounding in the previous month, according to data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry on Tuesday.
The seasonally adjusted tertiary activity index dropped 0.4 percent month-on-month in May, reversing a 2.2 percent strong rise in April.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

