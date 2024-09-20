Chinese shares struggle after PBoC hold rates

China retained its benchmark lending rates on Friday even after the US Federal Reserve reduced its rate by a sharper-than-expected half a percentage point this week.

The People's Bank of China kept its one-year loan prime rate unchanged at 3.35 percent. Similarly, the five-year LPR, the benchmark for mortgage rates, was retained at 3.85 percent.

The bank had last reduced the LPR in July, by 10 basis points.

Chinese stocks struggled a bit after the People's Bank of China kept its benchmark loan prime rate unchanged. The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,736.81, little changed from its previous closing level.