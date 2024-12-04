Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese stocks ease modestly

Chinese stocks ease modestly

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.42 percent to 3,364.65 after new data showed China's services activity expanded at a slower pace in November, pressured by easing new business growth. The market is giving up some of the recent gains after hitting two week highs.

However, losses were capped as the People's Bank of China extended its support for the yuan by setting the daily reference rate higher.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower at 19,742.46. Geopolitical tension remained in place after Israel threatened to attack the Lebanese state if its truce with Hezbollah fails.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Ding failing to take advantage vs Gukesh in Game 8

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

CM post is technical arrangement, will work unitedly with allies: Fadnavis

taliban

EU condemns Taliban's reported suspension of medical education for females

Venus, planet

New research reveals Earth's 'evil twin' Venus was never really habitable

FPIs pull out of debt after a year of strong inflows debt

India's external debt rises by $31 bn to $647 bn in 2023: World Bank report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon