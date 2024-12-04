Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Climate change risks have started to impact financial system

Climate change risks have started to impact financial system

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

M. Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India has noted in a speech that Climate change risks have started to impact the financial system and are envisaged to pose systemic risks in the coming future. The climate-specific vulnerabilities' interplay with real economy and financial sector vulnerabilities can lead to financial stability risks. In this context, it is essential to build capabilities to ensure correct assessment of these risks and put in place suitable adaptation and mitigation measures. Transparency and capacity building are going to be the key differentiators and we need to collectively move in this direction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gukesh vs DING LIVE Updates

World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Ding to start with white vs Gukesh in Game 8

Devendra Fadnavis, eknath shinde, ajit pawar

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory

indian snacks

Chai, croissants & samosas: India's snack evolution blends old & new

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis' name on oath ceremony invitation card surprises public

Jitendra Singh

Changes in Whistle Blowers Protection Act not part of current session: Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon