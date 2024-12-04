Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.25%

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.25% at 7134.35 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank rose 11.66%, Indian Overseas Bank added 8.30% and Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 7.59%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 32.00% over last one year compared to the 17.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.14% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.04% to close at 24467.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.14% to close at 80956.33 today.

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

