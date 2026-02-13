Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Abate As Industries standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Abate As Industries standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Abate As Industries rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

