TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 136.36 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts declined 10.17% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 136.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.136.36126.9430.9339.0842.9249.1239.8145.8436.9941.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News