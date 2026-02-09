Monday, February 09, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 136.36 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts declined 10.17% to Rs 36.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 136.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 126.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales136.36126.94 7 OPM %30.9339.08 -PBDT42.9249.12 -13 PBT39.8145.84 -13 NP36.9941.18 -10

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

