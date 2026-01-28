Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cineline India standalone net profit rises 469.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Cineline India standalone net profit rises 469.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 67.21 crore

Net profit of Cineline India rose 469.72% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 67.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales67.2163.31 6 OPM %25.5523.35 -PBDT16.828.34 102 PBT9.501.53 521 NP6.211.09 470

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

