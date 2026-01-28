BSE SME Digilogic Systems' debut flight loses altitude

Digilogic Systems traded at Rs 79.05 on the BSE, a discount of 23.99% to the issue price of Rs 104.

The scrip listed at Rs 83.20, a discount of 20% to the issue price. It later hit its lower circuit of 5% from the listing level.

The stock touched a high of Rs 83.20 and a low of Rs 79.05, with around 3.32 lakh shares changing hands on the counter.

Digilogic Systems' IPO was subscribed 1.09 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 January 2026 and it closed on 22 January 2026. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 98 to Rs 104 per share.

The IPO comprised 70,69,200 equity shares, including a fresh issue of 59,79,600 equity shares and offer for sale (OFS) of 10,89,600 equity shares.

The company intends to utilise the net proceeds for capital expenditure towards setting up a proposed new facility, pre-payment/ re-payment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Digilogic Systems on 19 January 2025, raised Rs 23.08 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 22.18 lakh shares at Rs 104 each to 11 anchor investors.

Digilogic Systems is engaged in the design, development, integration, manufacturing, supply, and support of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) systems, radar and electronic warfare environmental simulators, application software, and embedded signal processing solutions for the defence and aerospace engineering sector. As of 31 December 2025, the company had 102 permanent employees on its payroll.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 18.18 crore and net profit of Rs 1.61 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News