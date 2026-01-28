Biocon Biologics receives upgrade in LT issuer credit rating
From S&P Global RatingsBiocon Biologics, subsidiary of Biocon today announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the Company's long-term issuer credit rating to BB+' from BB', and revised the outlook to Stable. The rating on the senior secured notes issued by Biocon Biologics Global PLC has also been upgraded to BB+'.
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:16 AM IST