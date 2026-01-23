Cipla consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 croreNet profit of Cipla declined 56.97% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1570.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6961.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6962.976961.60 0 OPM %18.0228.57 -PBDT1447.372195.89 -34 PBT1169.021916.09 -39 NP675.801570.51 -57
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST