Friday, January 23, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Cipla consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 56.97% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1570.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6961.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6962.976961.60 0 OPM %18.0228.57 -PBDT1447.372195.89 -34 PBT1169.021916.09 -39 NP675.801570.51 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Next Mediaworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DLF Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr

DLF Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 1,203 cr

Bandhan Bank rallies after brokerage raises target price

Bandhan Bank rallies after brokerage raises target price

Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersStock Market HolidayPersonal Finance