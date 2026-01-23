Cipla consolidated net profit declines 56.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 crore

Net profit of Cipla declined 56.97% to Rs 675.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1570.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.02% to Rs 6962.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6961.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6962.976961.6018.0228.571447.372195.891169.021916.09675.801570.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News