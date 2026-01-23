Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.090.0844.4462.500.050.070.050.070.050.07

