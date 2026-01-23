Lupin receives S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025

Lupin today announced that it has received the highest A' leadership rating from Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) for its exceptional accomplishments in Climate Change and Water Security. This recognition affirms Lupin's position among distinguished global leaders who champion sustainability and transparency at the highest level.

Lupin's double A' rating in Climate and Water exemplifies its steadfast commitment to sustainability and proactive initiatives aimed at mitigating climate risks, reducing carbon emissions, and ensuring responsible water management throughout its operations. This represents a substantial enhancement compared to Lupin's 2024 ratings of A-' in both categories, as well as the ratings of B' in 2023 for climate and C' for water, thereby reflecting significant year-over-year progress.

Lupin has not only received recognition from CDP but also achieved an S&P Global ESG score of 91 in 2025. This is a best-in-class global achievement, positioning Lupin among a distinguished group of companies worldwide that have surpassed the 90-point threshold.

