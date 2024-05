The follow-on investment shall strengthen Cipla's partnership with Achira, enabling penetration into business domain of designing, developing and manufacturing microfluidics based PoC immunoassay and molecular assay technologies.

Cipla has entered into definitive agreements on 15 May 2024 for further investment of upto Rs 26 crore in Achira Labs, an associate company.