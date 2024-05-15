Garners over 50,000 bookings within first hour

Mahindra & Mahindra announced an unprecedented achievement for its recently launched compact SUV, the XUV 3XO. Within the first 60 minutes of opening bookings today at 10 a.m., the XUV 3XO received over 50000 bookings.

The XUV 3XO has captured the imagination of customers nationwide, with over 27000 bookings recorded within the first 10 minutes alone, demonstrating incredible enthusiasm for Mahindra's new SUV. This milestone underscores the XUV 3XO's standout design, premium interiors, comfortable ride, cutting-edge technology, thrilling performance, and unmatched safety.

The company added. "The deliveries of the XUV 3XO will commence on May 26, 2024. Anticipating the excitement, we have already produced over 10000 units. Mahindra will take all steps needed to ensure timely deliveries, with utmost focus on customer experience. Bookings for the XUV 3XO continue to be open both online and at all authorised Mahindra dealerships."

