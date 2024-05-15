PennWhite enters into long term distribution agreement with KRAHN UK

For tapping silicone oils market in UK and Ireland

PennWhite, UK (PennWhite) and KRAHN UK (KRAHN) announced today a long-term distribution agreement related to the distribution of silicone oil in the UK and Ireland market, through the appointment of KRAHN UK as a distributor of silicone oils under the PennWhite brand, with immediate effect.

The partnership will broaden the footprint of PennWhite silicone oils in the UK and Ireland markets and help meet the growing demand for premium products and more accessible supply options. Under the terms of the agreement KRAHN will market and promote PennWhite's silicone portfolio to a wide range of their industrial customers in the UK and Ireland.

PennWhite, based in Middlewich (UK) is a leading manufacturer of antifoam chemistry under the renowned FoamDoctor brand, and supplies a portfolio of silicone oils under the PennWhite brand. A wide range of other speciality chemicals are also manufactured to service the needs of long-term customers.

PennWhite's chemical processing aides play an essential role in the products of the world's biggest brands: most consumers may not realise that many of their everyday products have been touched by specialist processing aids, which are widely used in a wide range of applications, like food and beverage processing, wastewater treatment, upstream and downstream oil, and increasingly in the coatings and adhesives industry.

The company was bought in 2022 by Manali Petrochemicals (MPL), India's only integrated manufacturer of polyols and a part of AM International, Singapore.

