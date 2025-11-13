Dynamic Industries standalone net profit declines 20.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.54% to Rs 17.88 croreNet profit of Dynamic Industries declined 20.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.54% to Rs 17.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17.8821.17 -16 OPM %6.776.47 -PBDT1.061.13 -6 PBT0.530.62 -15 NP0.360.45 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content