Sonal Adhesives standalone net profit declines 38.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.16% to Rs 34.91 croreNet profit of Sonal Adhesives declined 38.64% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.16% to Rs 34.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.9127.24 28 OPM %1.662.90 -PBDT0.720.80 -10 PBT0.400.60 -33 NP0.270.44 -39
