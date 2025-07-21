Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

City Union Bank slides after Q1 PAT declines 17% QoQ to Rs 4,116 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

City Union Bank slipped 1.75% to Rs 143.45 after the bank's net profit fell 17.44% to Rs 4,115.53 crore on a 4.49% decline in total income to Rs 31,781.34 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit jumped 11.87%, while total income rose 2.94% in Q1 FY26.

Net interest income (NII) slipped 3.18% to Rs 9,113 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 9,412 crore in the June 2024 quarter. For Q1 FY26, the net interest margin (NIM) was 2.76%, down from 3.05% in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) grew 4.96% YoY to Rs 5,244.15 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

 

The bank's operating profit before provisions and contingencies fell 11.26% to Rs 6,908.66 crore in the June 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 7,785.31 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 34,311.31 crore as of 30 June 2025, down 17.16% from Rs 41,422.94 crore as of 30 June 2024. The gross NPA ratio stood at 3.52% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 4.54% as of 30 June 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.62% as of 30 June 2025, down from 0.90% as of 30 June 2024.

The banks capital adequacy ratio as of 30 June 2025, as per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines under Basel III norms, was 18.84%, with a Tier-1 capital adequacy of 15.86%.

Total business of the bank increased by 5.01% YoY, with gross advances rising 6.83% YoY and total deposits growing 3.63% YoY. The bank had total business of Rs 22,14,422 crore as of 30 June 2025.

Global deposits have increased by 3.63% YoY. The bank now has a total deposit base of Rs 12,39,933 crore as of 30 June 2025. The RAM segment of the bank increased by 10.34% YoY, with in which 25.63% growth in retail and 17.65% growth in MSME advances were achieved on a YoY basis. RAM advances as a percentage of domestic advances stood at 58.11%.

The CRAR improved from 17.02% as of 30 June 2024 to 18.30% as of 30 June 2025. The CET-1 ratio rose from 13.81% to 15.30% over the same period.

The banks return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) stood at 1.11% and 15.15%, respectively, during Q1 FY26.

Union Bank of India is one of the leading public sector banks in the country. The Government of India holds 74.76% of the bank's total paid-up capital. The bank has 8,649 branches, including foreign branches, over 8,900 ATMs, more than 73,500 employees, and over 23,000 BC points.

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indian Rupee slides to one-month low against US dollar

Dollar index loses recent momentum but holds on to 98 mark

Urban Cooperative Banks need a renewed focus on governance, professional management, and strong internal systems

India-UK FTA set to boost bilateral trade by 25.5 billion annually, says British high commission official

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

