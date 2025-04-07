Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 370, down 3.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.3% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% slide in NIFTY and a 22.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 370, down 3.91% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 4.71% on the day, quoting at 21825.75. The Sensex is at 72035.01, down 4.42%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 1.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32308.9, down 4.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.44 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 372.45, down 3.42% on the day. Coal India Ltd tumbled 17.3% in last one year as compared to a 3.71% slide in NIFTY and a 22.61% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 13.8 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

