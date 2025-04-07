Monday, April 07, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs near 6-month high

Euro speculative net longs near 6-month high

Image

Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market slightly reduced net long positions but stayed close to their highest level since beginning of October 2024, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 51835 contracts in the data reported through April 01, 2025. This was a weekly decrease of 13690 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market sell-off continues; European mkt decline

Market sell-off continues; European mkt decline

market

PE in Indian realty continues to soften amid global headwinds: Anarock

Apollo Micro records over 19% YoY growth in standalone revenue in Q4

Apollo Micro records over 19% YoY growth in standalone revenue in Q4

JLR records 6.7% QoQ growth in Q4 wholesales

JLR records 6.7% QoQ growth in Q4 wholesales

India's insurance sector is strong and growing, remains supported by better regulations and digital innovations

India's insurance sector is strong and growing, remains supported by better regulations and digital innovations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Rupee TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayStock Market Crash Today - Key ReasonTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon