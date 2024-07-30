Coal India Ltd spurts 1.42%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 519.4, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.56% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% gain in NIFTY and a 64.46% gain in the Nifty Energy. Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 519.4, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. Coal India Ltd has added around 9.39% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43438.7, up 1.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.22 lakh shares in last one month.

Coal India Ltd has added around 9.39% in last one month. The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 516.75, up 1.41% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 20.01 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

