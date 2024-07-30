Tata Motors Ltd gains for fifth session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 1171.25, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 81.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.9% spurt in the Nifty Auto. Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1171.25, up 4.2% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 16.89% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26426.55, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 194.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1168.6, up 3.53% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is up 81.79% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.9% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 72.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News