Coal India Ltd Surges 2.01%

Coal India Ltd gained 2.01% today to trade at Rs 425.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.06% to quote at 26366.56. The index is down 0.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 1.77% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 34.69 % over last one year compared to the 26.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Coal India Ltd has lost 5.99% over last one month compared to 0.91% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51735 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 487.75 on 16 Feb 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.7 on 27 Mar 2023.

