Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India's FMC projects drive eco-friendly coal transportation up 34% in FY25

Coal India's FMC projects drive eco-friendly coal transportation up 34% in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Coal India transports 102.5 MT coal in FY25 compared to 76.5 MT in FY24

Coal India's (CIL) environment friendly coal transportation grew by 34 percent year on-year in FY 2025 at 102.5 million tonnes (MTs). This was through 20 first mile connectivity (FMC) projects linked with the Indian Railway network. Comparatively, the same was 76.5 MTs in FY 2024 through 17 such projects.

During the current financial year as well, ending May, CIL posted 36.7 percent growth in coal movement through FMC projects against 15 MTs same period year ago. Plans are on anvil to commission 19 FMC projects of nearly 150 MT/Y capacity during FY 2026.

 

We expect to transport an estimated incremental quantity of 20 MTs through FMC projects in the ongoing financial year said a senior official of CIL.

The increased loading through FMC saw under loading charges dropping by 5 percent in FY 2025 compared to FY 2024. In another upshot, the grade conformity has increased due to quality coal getting loaded and transported in mechanized manner through FMC projects.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs on F&O expiry; Realty, defence in focus; Eternal up 4%

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Israel recovers bodies of 2 hostages, Netanyahu vows to bring all home

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Puravankara, Sobha, Brigade, DLF soar up to 10%; What's driving the rally?

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, MSIL

Maruti Suzuki eyes 35% rail dispatch share by FY31: CEO Hisashi Takeuchi

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes

Maharashtra uses tax data to check fake claims in Ladki Bahin scheme

In a phased manner, CIL has plans to commission 92 FMC projects of 994 MT/Y capacity by FY 2029 end. With the company aiming at 1 billion tonne coal production by FY 2029, the capacity is being built up to enable the transport of almost entire quantity in an environment friendly manner.

FMC initiative is an automated coal evacuation process which ensures eco-friendly coal transportation from pithead, in piped conveyor belts, to loading points. Key features of FMC involve constructing mechanized coal handling plants equipped with coal crushers where coal is sized, and rapid loading systems where precise quantity of quality coal is loaded into wagons avoiding over or under loading. FMC replaces truck based transportation to railway sidings and avoids manual loading through pay loaders. This leads to reduced dust, noise and vehicular emissions, minimized road congestion and improved safety. Wagon turnaround time will also be lower.

CIL has conducted a pilot study through professional agencies to assess potential environmental and economic advantages of loading through FMC projects. The results reflected sizable reduction in carbon emissions, air pollutants, ambient noise levels and significant savings in diesel costs. For instance, in case of Gevra, a 10 MT capacity FMC project, there was a reduction of around 84% particulate matter and other gaseous emissions compared to pay loader loading at sidings.

FMC projects are a win-win situation for CIL, its customers and railways the official said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon