Maharashtra uses tax data to check fake claims in Ladki Bahin scheme

State government says Income Tax data needed to weed out fake beneficiaries

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Maharashtra has tightened the verification process for Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a welfare scheme offering Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women, after concerns about fake beneficiaries and fraud.
 
The Income-Tax Department will share data with the Maharashtra Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, following a government notification issued on June 3 by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).
 

Income Tax data to be shared with the state

According to the Union Finance Ministry notification, the Secretary of Maharashtra’s WCD Department has been authorised to receive Income Tax data under Section 138 of the Income-tax Act, 1961. The goal is to help identify and cross-check beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana.
 
 
This marks a rare instance of central-state data sharing in a welfare program, aimed at ensuring that only truly eligible women receive the financial benefit.
 

Why Government is cracking down?

 
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar recently acknowledged that the initial rollout of the Ladki Bahin Yojana lacked proper eligibility checks. Speaking on June 2, he said, "It was a mistake on our part to give benefits to all women without sufficient verification. At the time, we were short on time as elections were approaching in 2–3 months."

The scheme, which was launched in August 2024, was meant to empower economically weaker women, but audits later found that thousands of ineligible beneficiaries had enrolled, including 2,289 government employees. Pawar clarified that the government will not recover funds already disbursed but will tighten checks going forward.
 

What Is Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana?

It is a financial assistance scheme aimed at empowering women from low-income families across the state.

Who is eligible for Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana

 
The Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana is targeted at economically weaker women in the state. According to the official criteria:
  • Applicants must be permanent residents of Maharashtra 
  • Women aged 21 to 60 are eligible 
  • Annual family income must be less than Rs 2.5 lakh 
  • Beneficiaries should not be taxpayers or filing income tax returns 
  • Any mismatch in income or tax data will likely result in rejection of benefits received.

What should beneficiaries do

Women who have already applied or are receiving the Rs 1,500 aid should ensure that their income records are accurate and up to date. Any attempt to conceal income or manipulate eligibility could attract penalties or recovery notices from the government.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

