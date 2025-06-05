Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3378.8, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.58% rally in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3378.8, down 0.06% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 24780.35. The Sensex is at 81473.39, up 0.59%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 2.35% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36938.1, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3395.1, down 0.06% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd tumbled 11.79% in last one year as compared to a 8.58% rally in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 25.46 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Eternal posts over 77% YoY drop in Q4 PAT to Rs 39 crore

Indices trade higher; European mrkt advance

Euro cautiously flat ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures marginally up

Vedanta allots NCDs aggregating Rs 5000 cr

Man Industries gains after bagging Rs 1,150-cr export order

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

