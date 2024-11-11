Business Standard
Coal Ministry optimistic about reaching more than 170 million tonnes output in 2024-25

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
As per the Ministry of Coal's latest figures as of November 8, 2024, India's coal production from Captive and Commercial mines has exceeded 100 Million Tonnes (MT) marking a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, as it has been reached nearly 100 days earlier than the previous financial year, which was achieved in January 2024. The production from captive/commercial coal mines during the period of 1st April 2024 to 8th November 2024 is 100.08 MT whereas the total production during the same period in FY 2023-24 was 75.05 MT indicating a year-on-year growth of 33%. Similarly, the total dispatch from captive/commercial coal mines during the period of 1st April 2024 to 8th November 2024 is 107.81 MT whereas the total dispatch during the same period in FY 2023-24 was 80.23 MT indicating a year-on-year growth of 34%. Notably, the share of captive and commercial coal mines in India's total coal production has been steadily increasing, reflecting the success of reforms in the coal sector and strengthening the nation's path toward self-sufficiency in energy resources. The Coal Ministry is optimistic about reaching a production target of more than 170 million tonnes from captive and commercial coal blocks in 2024-25.

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

