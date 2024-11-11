Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon soars after USFDA classifies Bengaluru unit as VAI

Biocon soars after USFDA classifies Bengaluru unit as VAI

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Biocon jumped 5.93% to Rs 340.30 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified Biocon Biologics' facilities at Biocon Park in Bengaluru, as 'voluntary action indicated' (VAI).

The US drug regulator conducted the combined cGMP inspection and pre-licensing inspection (PLI) from 15 July to 26 July 2024.

The inspection scope had included 6 separate Biologics manufacturing units comprising of 4 drug substance and 2 drug product manufacturing plants as well as 5 analytical quality control laboratories, 4 microbiology laboratories, and 2 warehouses.

Biocon is an innovation led global biopharmaceuticals company, engaged in the production of therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as Generic Formulations in the US, Europe & key emerging markets. It also has a pipeline of promising novel assets in immunotherapy under development.

 

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 16 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 126 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations rose by 4% YoY to Rs 3,590 crore during the quarter.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland up 4% on targeting Ebitda break-even for its arm in FY25

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT, financials drive Sensex 250 pts higher to 79,750, Nifty at 24,250

demat market share stock

FirstCry shares fall 4%: IPO lock-in period ends, GST issue weighs

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

DOMS Industries share rises 3% after September quarter profit zooms 43% YoY

buy, sell, stocks, share

Aarti Ind, Auro Pharma, Trent stocks see short build-up; trading guide here

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon