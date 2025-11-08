Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit declines 58.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.62% to Rs 65.25 croreNet profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile declined 58.22% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.62% to Rs 65.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales65.2588.92 -27 OPM %2.8210.93 -PBDT4.1512.13 -66 PBT3.8211.86 -68 NP2.957.06 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content