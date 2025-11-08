Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.14% to Rs 577.26 croreNet profit of Meghmani Organics reported to Rs 11.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.14% to Rs 577.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 543.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales577.26543.89 6 OPM %9.025.62 -PBDT56.0716.32 244 PBT26.09-9.17 LP NP11.55-9.27 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content