Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 47.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 64.88% to Rs 2001.59 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 47.28% to Rs 90.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 64.88% to Rs 2001.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1213.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2001.591213.95 65 OPM %15.0815.88 -PBDT234.83158.30 48 PBT125.8282.15 53 NP90.8661.69 47

Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.18% in the September 2025 quarter

THDC India consolidated net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Pakka reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Thirumalai Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 33.38 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Kogta Financial (India) standalone net profit rises 56.94% in the September 2025 quarter

