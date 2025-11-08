Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 30% YoY

Torrent Pharma Q2 profit rises 30% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a robust set of results for Q2 FY26, driven by strong branded business performance across key markets.

On a consolidated basis, its revenue rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 3,302 crore, compared to Rs 2,889 crore in Q2 FY25, supported by double-digit growth across major geographies. Gross profit stood at Rs 2,502 crore, up 13% YoY, maintaining a healthy margin of 76%.

Operating EBITDA increased 15% YoY to Rs 1,083 crore, with the margin steady at 33%. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 30% YoY to Rs 591 crore, translating to a net margin of 18% compared with 16% in the year-ago quarter. R&D spend for the quarter stood at Rs 156 crore, up 8% year-on-year, accounting for 5% of revenues.

 

The company reported an exceptional item of Rs 13 crore, related to regulatory and statutory filing fees for acquiring a controlling stake in J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

On the geography front, India revenues grew 12% YoY to Rs 1,820 crore, outperforming the Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) growth of 8%, led by strong traction in chronic therapies and successful new launches. Torrents chronic segment grew 13% vs IPMs 11%, and 21 of its brands now feature among the top 500 in India.

Brazil business rose 21% YoY to Rs 318 crore, driven by strong brand performance and new product launches, while U.S. revenues surged 26% YoY to Rs 337 crore on the back of recent launches that achieved targeted market share. Germany revenues grew 5% to Rs 303 crore, although supply disruptions at a third-party supplier affected constant currency growth, which declined 5% YoY.

Also Read

bond-investment

India's Silent Wealth Builder: Why every portfolio needs bonds in 2025

Auqib Nabi

Ranji Trophy: Auqib Nabi's fifer floors Delhi as J&K seize early advantage

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Winter session from Dec 1 to 19; Oppn slams govt for 'just 15 working days'

Derek O'Brien

Demonetisation biggest fraud, says Derek O'Brien, shares Modi's speech

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM ruined independent agencies

Torrent Pharma is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 7th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Gastro Intestinal (GI), Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cosmo-Dermatology. It is a specialty-focused company with ~76% of its revenues in India from chronic & sub-chronic therapies. It has presence in 50+ countries and is ranked No. 1 amongst the Indian pharma companies in Brazil and Germany. Torrent has 8 manufacturing facilities, of which 5 are USFDA approved.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 0.70% to settle at Rs 3579.50 on 7 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VA Tech Wabag Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 70 cr

VA Tech Wabag Q2 PAT jumps 22% YoY to Rs 70 cr

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Meghmani Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 11.55 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 47.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 47.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 54.18% in the September 2025 quarter

THDC India consolidated net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

THDC India consolidated net profit rises 69.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon