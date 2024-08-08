Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit rises 76.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 62.12% to Rs 771.47 croreNet profit of Cochin Shipyard rose 76.62% to Rs 174.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 62.12% to Rs 771.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 475.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales771.47475.86 62 OPM %22.9916.54 -PBDT254.76154.01 65 PBT235.82137.36 72 NP174.2498.65 77
