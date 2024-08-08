Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 108.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.54 croreNet profit of Thacker & Company rose 108.06% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.540.51 6 OPM %170.37174.51 -PBDT0.920.89 3 PBT0.590.53 11 NP5.162.48 108
