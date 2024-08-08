Thacker & Company consolidated net profit rises 108.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.88% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Thacker & Company rose 108.06% to Rs 5.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.540.51170.37174.510.920.890.590.535.162.48