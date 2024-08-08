Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 122.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 689.67 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 122.66% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 689.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 657.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.689.67657.669.825.3861.1336.8836.9815.7030.9513.90