Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 122.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 4.87% to Rs 689.67 crore
Net profit of Cosmo First rose 122.66% to Rs 30.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.87% to Rs 689.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 657.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales689.67657.66 5 OPM %9.825.38 -PBDT61.1336.88 66 PBT36.9815.70 136 NP30.9513.90 123
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

