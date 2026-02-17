Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Texmaco Rail & Engineering spurts after bagging Rs 219-cr order from MRVC

Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged 9.30% to Rs 121.60 after the company secured an order worth Rs 219.18 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of signalling equipment in connection with the construction of a proposed line under the Mumbai Suburban Railway Project (MUTP-IIIA).

The work is to be completed within 36 months from issuance of Notice to Proceed. The company also clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group members have any interest in the awarding entity. The company also confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO) is a listed company and part of the Adventz Group. Texmaco is a key player in the railway and infrastructure sector. It operates across three business segments: Freight Cars, Rail Infrastructure & Green Energy, and Infrastructure Electrical.

The company reported a 44.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared to Rs 76.38 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.45% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,041.59 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

