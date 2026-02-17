Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Highway Infra zooms on bagging Rs 155-cr order from NHAI

Feb 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

Highway Infrastructure soared 8.45% to Rs 58.68 after the company said it has secured a contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for toll operations on key stretches of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway in Gujarat.

The order entails engagement of a user fee agency for collection of toll at Moti Narol Fee Plaza (Km 969.096), Ena Fee Plaza (Km 1005.426) and Gandevi Fee Plaza (Km 1032.991).

The project covers multiple packages of the eight-lane VadodaraMumbai Expressway, including the AnkleshwarManubar (Pkg-4), KimAnkleshwar (Pkg-5), EnaKim (Pkg-6) and GandeviEna (Pkg-7) sections in Gujarat.

The scope of work includes operation and collection of user fee at the Moti Narol Fee Plaza, along with upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks and replenishment of consumables.

 

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is valued at Rs 154.59 crore and is to be executed within 90 days.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also confirmed that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Highway Infrastructure are an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC Infra and real estate businesses.

The company reported a 96% year-on-year surge in net profit to Rs 6.41 crore for Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 9.2% to Rs 126.86 crore compared with Q3 FY25.

Feb 17 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

