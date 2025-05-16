Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cochin Shipyard Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Cochin Shipyard Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2025.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd and Rites Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 May 2025.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd soared 12.48% to Rs 2038.5 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd spiked 11.36% to Rs 901. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd surged 11.10% to Rs 2509.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

market, stock trading, trading

Crompton Greaves shares rally 6% after Q4 results; earnings breakdown here

Pipes, LNG pipes, natural gas

'PNG rollout to 111 Delhi villages key correction in clean energy drive'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

CLSA raises TP on PB Fintech, operator of PolicyBazaar, post Q4; Details

Stock markets, Indian markets

Global funds return to India as Trump-era trade bets boost equities

bharti airtel

Singapore's Singtel sells 1.2% stake in Bharti Airtel for $1.54 billion

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd exploded 10.56% to Rs 415.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rites Ltd gained 10.15% to Rs 273.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85326 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

IndusInd Bank tumbles on flagging fresh accounting issues

IndusInd Bank tumbles on flagging fresh accounting issues

Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon