Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

India's money supply rises 9.5% on year

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 277.66 lakh crores as on May 2, 2025, marking a rise of 0.7% on a fortnightly basis. The figure is up 9.5% compared to the same time last year. Currency with the public stood at Rs 37.13 lakh crores, up 7% on year. Demand deposits with banks were up 18.5% on year at Rs 30.61 lakh crores. Time deposits with banks rose 8.7% on year at Rs 200.8 lakh crores. The bank credit to commercial sector rose 10.7% on year to Rs 186 lakh crores, moderating from a annual gain of as compared to a growth of 15.2% in year ago period.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

IndusInd Bank tumbles on flagging fresh accounting issues

IndusInd Bank tumbles on flagging fresh accounting issues

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

Sensex slides 381 pts; Nifty below 25,000 level; pharma shares decline

Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

G R Infra Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 404 cr

G R Infra Q4 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 404 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckQ4 Results LIVE UpdatesEicher Motors Q4 Results 2025HAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon