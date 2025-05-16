Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Passenger vehicles sales up around 4% on year in April 2025

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in April 2025 was 23.18 lakh units, according to a latest update from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Passenger Vehicles segment posted its highest ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 Lakh units, with a growth of 3.9% as compared to April 2024. Three-Wheelers de-grew marginally by (-) 0.7% compared to April of previous year, with sales of 0.49 Lakh units. The Two-Wheeler segment de-grew by (-) 16.7% in April 2025, as compared to April 2024, with sales of 14.59 Lakh units, due to high base effect of April last year, while it is likely to pick up in coming months. Auto industry smoothly transitioned to the new regulatory regime of 2nd stage of On-Board Diagnostics (OBD) 2 regulation for Two and Three Wheelers from April 2025 onwards, in addition to rolling out E-20 compliant gasoline vehicles across the country from this month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

