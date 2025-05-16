Friday, May 16, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Pricol slumps as Q4 PAT tanks 16% YoY to Rs 35 cr

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Pricol tumbled 5.48% to Rs 439.30 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 15.80% to Rs 34.94 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 41.50 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations increased 32.81% YoY to Rs 725.01 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax was at Rs 52.83 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, down 3.24% as against Rs 54.60 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 21.65% YoY to Rs 88.30 crore while EBITDA margin stood at 11.74%.

In Q4 FY25, Pricol Precision Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pricol, completed the strategic acquisition of the Injection Moulded Plastic Component Solutions Division of Sundaram Auto Components on a slump sale basis, effective 31st January 2025. This acquisition is expected to enhance Pricols manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its position in the automotive components market.

 

Additionally, Pricol received the prestigious ACMA-AMF Cluster Star Performer Award 2025 from the ACMA Mobility Foundation, Delhi, in recognition of its outstanding performance under the TPM category in the ACMA-AMF Cluster Program, reflecting the company's continued focus on operational excellence and innovation.

On a full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 18.78% to Rs 1,670.3 crore on 18.68% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 26,209 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Vikram Mohan, Managing Director, said, Our performance for this quarter underscores both the progress we have made and the obstacles we have encountered in a balanced manner. Strategic efforts have led to meaningful gains in many areas; however, the current geopolitical climate has had an impact on our overall results.

We have taken multiple actions to counter the effects of the same ; the results of which will be visible from Q2 of FY 26 onwards. Nevertheless, our sustained commitment to technological advancement is opening many more doors which will ensure steady growth and a good future for our company. Looking forward, we are taking deliberate steps to address operational challenges while reinforcing our focus on delivering enduring value for our stakeholders.

Pricol is manufactures automotive components for motorcycles, scooters, cars, trucks, buses, tractors and Off-road vehicles used in the construction and Industrial segment. Pricol also manufacture sintered components and products for fleet management.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

