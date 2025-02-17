Business Standard

Cochin Shipyard partners with A.P. Moller-Maersk for shipbuilding and repair collaboration in India

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Cochin Shipyard has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with A.P. Moller-Maersk to explore potential collaboration in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India.

This partnership aligns with the Government of India's Vision 2047 for the maritime sector and supports the recent Union Budget 2025-26 initiatives aimed at positioning India as one of the worlds leading maritime hubs.

The MoU covers key areas of collaboration, including sharing technical expertise to meet global standards in ship maintenance, exploring opportunities for ship repair, dry docking, and new shipbuilding, joint training programs focused on responsible practices, and skill development initiatives for both CSL employees and Maersk seafarers.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 27.6% to Rs 176.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 244.38 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 8.6% YoY to Rs 1,147.64 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Cochin Shipyard is engaged in shipbuilding & ship repair. As of 31 December 2024, the Government of India held 67.91% total voting rights in the company.

Shares of Cochin Shipyard shed 1.25% to Rs 1,220.25 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

