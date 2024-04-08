Sensex (    %)
                             
Coforge bags ServiceNow 2024 Emerging Industry Partner of the Year - Worldwide award

Image

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Coforge has been honored with the coveted ServiceNow 2024 Emerging Industry Partner of the Year - Worldwide award. The ServiceNow Global Partnerships & Channels organization recognizes the dedication and investment of ServiceNow partners made in expanding the ecosystem and contributing to ServiceNow's growth trajectory by driving transformational value for customers. This recognition underscores Coforge's exceptional growth trajectory and its pivotal role in delivering transformative value to clients across the globe.
ServiceNow's recognition is a resounding endorsement of Coforge's unwavering commitment to leveraging domain expertise and robust capabilities to craft industry-specific solutions in Banking & Financial Services, Insurance, Travel, Tourism & Hospitality and Utilities, that cater to the unique business needs of its clients. As an Elite partner to ServiceNow, Coforge stands out for its proven expertise in providing a comprehensive array of workflow solutions, ranging from IT and employee experience transformation to modern, digital customer experiences.
First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

